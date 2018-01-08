Portland police arrest suspect in December deadly assault

Portland police arrested a man over the weekend they believe to be the suspect in an assault late last month that left another man dead.

Officers said they found 42-year-old Alphonzo L. Johnson in the area of the 9100 block of Southeast Duke Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and took him into custody.

Detectives began their investigation into Johnson following an assault on December 28 in the 9200 block of Southeast Clinton Street. When officers responded to that scene they found a man lying unconscious on the ground.

Emergency crews arrived and provided medical aid before taking him to a nearby hospital where the man later died from his injuries.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has an autopsy scheduled for Monday to help determine the identity of the victim as well as the cause of death.

Johnson faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault, as well as a probation violation from a prior DUII conviction. He is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton by phone at 503-823-3774 or by email at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.

