Suspect facing attempted murder charge in December Kenton neighborhood shooting

Police arrested a man Saturday who they say is the suspect in shooting in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood the day after Christmas.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct arrested 34-year-old Patrick J. Broyles near North Buchanan Avenue and North Jersey Street Saturday.

Detectives had earlier identified Broyles as a suspect in a shooting on December 26 in the area of North Russet Street and North Peninsular Avenue that left a victim with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Saturday, a patrol officer had made contact with occupants of a vehicle in the area of North Buchanan Avenue and North Jersey Street when the officer recognized Broyles.

He was taken into custody and is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.

Broyles is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Multnomah County Court.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this case to please contact Detective Jeff Becker by phone at 503-823-0479 or by email at Jeff.Becker@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.