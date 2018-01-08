Oregon State set to open meningococcal vaccination clinics

Oregon State University is holding five days of vaccination clinics to start the new semester after six students came down with meningococcal B disease in the past 14 months.

The bacterial disease can be deadly, as seen in a case at the University of Oregon in 2015, and can spread from student to student just through coughing.

“The health and safety of our students is our number one priority,” Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president of university relations and marketing, said in a release. “We are doing everything we can to halt this outbreak.”

The school decided to mandate the vaccinations for those on the Corvallis campus under the age of 26, and university officials advised students to get the vaccine while they were on winter break.

For students who did not get vaccinated over the break, the clinics will provide a chance to begin the vaccination process, which takes multiple doses given a month apart.

OSU students are required to get the vaccine by February 15. If they don't, university officials said students will not be able to register for spring term or get their final grades for the winter term.

University officials also noted that students should check with their insurance providers to determine if their plans covered vaccinations, which were being given by Fred Meyer pharmacists.

The school has set up GetTheVax.OregonState.edu to share information on the vaccination requirements as well as where the clinics are located.

Students can also contact their local doctor for the vaccination, but school officials remind that the first of the two vaccinations must be taken by January 15 so the second can be taken by the February deadline.

