Vegan mango spinach lassi by Monica Metz - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Vegan mango spinach lassi by Monica Metz

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Looking for something refreshing to drink that helps keep your New Year's Resolution to be healthier? 

MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a tasty smoothie for those who want something Indian-inspired in their diets: vegan mango spinach lassi. 

Monica says the lassi can be made with or without the spinach, but adding the vegetable doesn't affect the fruity flavor, so why not include it? 

The lassi is also vegan with no dairy: the liquid base is coconut water. 

Check out the recipe here

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.