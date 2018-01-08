Vegan mango spinach lassi by Monica Metz

Looking for something refreshing to drink that helps keep your New Year's Resolution to be healthier?

MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a tasty smoothie for those who want something Indian-inspired in their diets: vegan mango spinach lassi.

Monica says the lassi can be made with or without the spinach, but adding the vegetable doesn't affect the fruity flavor, so why not include it?

The lassi is also vegan with no dairy: the liquid base is coconut water.

Check out the recipe here.

