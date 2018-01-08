Local designer creates gender-neutral leather handbags, working on solar-powered purse

Fashion is going high-tech at Colty, a locally-based leather goods company that specializes in cutting-edge handbags.

Currently, Colty is crafting a solar-powered purse that's getting buzz in Portland's fashion community.

MORE got to meet the man behind the company, Colton Helfrecht.

Over the past two years, Colton has become one of Portland's top handbag designers.

One of his favorite things about handbags is that they can be used by anyone – male or female.

In October, Colty leather goods got international exposure at Portland's FashioNXT 2017.

For 2018, he's partnering with FashioNXT to create a solar-powered handbag.

Colty's high-tech handbag will go up for auction on April 13 at "Power of the Purse" an annual event that raises money for Girls Inc. after-school programs.

Colton told MORE after that, he hopes to make his handmade wearable tech available to the public.

