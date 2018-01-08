Timbers welcome new head coach Giovanni Savarese to the Rose City

It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.More >
It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Alabama has beaten Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban.More >
Alabama has beaten Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban.More >
It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.More >
It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.More >
CJ McCollum's floater with 5.9 seconds left pushed Portland to victory against LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs, 111-110 and Damian Lillard (calf strain) had the best seat in the house.More >
CJ McCollum's floater with 5.9 seconds left pushed Portland to victory against LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs, 111-110 and Damian Lillard (calf strain) had the best seat in the house.More >
It’s a new year and a new coach for the Oregon State football program. FOX 12 went one-on-one with the OSU alum and 2001 Fiesta Bowl MVP, Jonathan Smith.More >
It’s a new year and a new coach for the Oregon State football program. FOX 12 went one-on-one with the OSU alum and 2001 Fiesta Bowl MVP, Jonathan Smith.More >
NEXT UP: Oregon State plays at Arizona on Thursday.More >
NEXT UP: Oregon State plays at Arizona on Thursday.More >
UP NEXT: Trail Blazers Host San Antonio on Sunday night.More >
UP NEXT: Trail Blazers Host San Antonio on Sunday night.More >
Monique Billings scored 19 points and the No. 14 UCLA women beat No. 16 Oregon State 84-49, ending the Beavers' eight-game winning streak on Friday night.More >
Monique Billings scored 19 points and the No. 14 UCLA women beat No. 16 Oregon State 84-49, ending the Beavers' eight-game winning streak on Friday night.More >
Portland fans hoping to see Damian Lillard in Los Angeles for the All-Star game need to work on stuffing the ballot box.More >
Portland fans hoping to see Damian Lillard in Los Angeles for the All-Star game need to work on stuffing the ballot box.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
Isaiah Thomas showed flashes of what made him an All-Star in his long-awaited Cleveland debut as the Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.More >
Isaiah Thomas showed flashes of what made him an All-Star in his long-awaited Cleveland debut as the Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.More >