Police: Woman robs NE Portland bank, hops on MAX

Police arrested a woman Monday who they said robbed a bank in northeast Portland then hopped onto a MAX train to get away from the scene.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Riverview Bank located at 10401 Northeast Halsey Street at 11:39 a.m.

Employees at the bank told officers that the suspect came into the bank and displayed a note demanding cash. Police said she obtained an undisclosed amount of money then left the bank without incident.

As officers were searching the area near the bank, they learned the suspect may have boarded a TriMet MAX train.

Several officers then responded to Lents Town Center/Foster Road Transit Station, where officers found a woman on a train who matched the description of the suspect given by bank employees.

The woman was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

The Portland Police Bureau and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are continuing to investigate this robbery. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson by phone at 503-823-1080 or by email at Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov.

Tips can also be submitted to the Portland FBI office by phone at 503-224-4181.

