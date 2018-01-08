Portland Rose Festival CEO named head of international festival board

The leader of the Portland Rose festival will now also lead an international board of festivals.More >
Rose Festival organizers say there were enough flowers on the Grand Floral Parade floats to send Mom a bouquet for decades, and now those flowers are being reused for a good cause.More >
A little rain this year didn’t stop the thousands of dedicated fans who came out for the event.More >
The highlight of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, rolled through the streets of the Rose City SaturdayMore >
Century High School senior Michaela Canete was crowned the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen Saturday morning at a coronation ceremony held ahead of the Grand Floral Parade.More >
As part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival, more people were knighted by the Royal Rosarians on Friday.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is in full swing, and this weekend is one of the main events: the Grand Floral Parade.More >
The kids took over the spotlight for the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade.More >
Thousands came out Saturday night for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight ParadeMore >
It was a Brilliant Rose Festival night in downtown Portland for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade!More >
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
Police say a father stabbed his family's dog to death after it started mauling his one-year-old daughter.More >
Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at Fernhill Park Monday evening.More >
In October of 2016, Bank of America told the Cottonwood Police Department that they suspected their employee, 32-year-old Alberto Saavedra Lopez, had stolen $5,000 from the bank over a three-month period.More >
A California man who tried to kill a wolf spider with a torch lighter set his apartment ablaze in the process.More >
A Texas woman spent 21 days in the hospital fighting for her life after she ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly infection.More >
More than 600 men showed up to support students in their community at a “Breakfast with Dads” event in Dallas.More >
Six people are facing charges in connection with a burglary and the theft of thousands of dollars worth of collectibles from a home in the Rainier area, according to deputies.More >
A sex offender was sentenced to one year in jail – with credit for time already served – and three years probation after pleading no contest to charges of first-degree burglary and attempted sex abuse.More >
