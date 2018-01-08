Portland Rose Festival CEO named head of international festival board

The leader of the Portland Rose Festival will now also lead an international board of festivals.

CEO Jeff Curtis has been named the World Board Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association, a group representing communities and events from around the world.

The group, founded in 1956, works to support and enable professionals work with these events.

"The Rose Festival is at the head of the table in a global industry," Curtis said in a release. "I am grateful to my colleagues within IFEA for selecting me to represent the IFEA membership and affiliated organizations. I am looking forward to celebrating the world events of today, while planting the seeds for new ones tomorrow."

Over his one-year term, Curtis will conduct board meeting business, facilitate important conversations on industry trends, topics and issues with event leaders from across the globe and work with IFEA President and CEO Steven Wood Schmader.

“Jeff Curtis has played an active and important role in the success and strategic direction of our association and our industry for many years,” Schmader said in the release. “His experience and understanding of the critical role that events, worldwide, play in the communities that host them and the global industry which they are a part of, will continue to strengthen our organization as we move forward.”

This year’s Portland Rose Festival kicks off May 25 and runs through June 10. For more information, head to RoseFestival.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.