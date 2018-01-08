Sheriff: 6 people arrested for burglary, theft of collectibles in Rainier area

Jail booking photos and seized evidence in burglary and theft investigation in Rainier area. (Photos: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Six people are facing charges in connection with a burglary and the theft of thousands of dollars worth of collectibles from a home in the Rainier area, according to deputies.

Columbia County deputies responded to a burglary report on Laurelwood Road on Dec. 8. On Dec. 27, a pawn shop in Longview notified the sheriff’s office about suspicious items that had been pawned.

A detective identified a suspect in the Dec. 8 burglary from pawn shop records.

Subsequent investigation led to additional items stolen from the burglary being sold on social media sites.

On Jan. 2, deputies conducted a sting operation involving the stolen items, leading to the arrests of 33-year-old David Glenn Barker and 43-year-old Daniel Fredrick Gomez, both of Rainier.

Investigators said they also seized a truck that had been used in the burglary and contained additional stolen property.

Court documents state Gomez admitted breaking into the home twice to steal sports and music memorabilia and diecast cars, among other items.

A search warrant was served at Gomez’s house on the 73000 block of Lindberg Road on Jan. 2. Deputies said they seized more than $10,000 worth of stolen collectible memorabilia from the December burglary.

Court documents state stolen items were stashed throughout the home, including in a crawl space, and in a travel trailer.

Deputies also seized a car they said contained thousands of dollars in additional stolen items.

Desiree Kristine Kauffman, 27, of Rainier, and Vanessa Jeanette Zamora, 33, of Rainier, were both arrested at the scene. A 3-year-old child in the home was taken into custody by the Department of Human Services.

Deputies said Gomez’s home had previously been part of a months-long investigation by the Columbia Enforcement Narcotics Team.

Two additional suspects were later identified in this case. Rebecca Lynn Wynn, 30, of Rainier, and Bruce Dylan Arquette, 22, of Rainier, were arrested on Dec. 28 for drug-delivery offenses, according to investigators, and later linked to the burglary and theft case.

Gomez is facing charges including burglary, aggravated theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor. Barker faces charges including burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Zamora is charged with theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor. Kauffman was arrested on charges of theft, endangering the welfare of a minor and a felony fugitive warrant out of Washington state. Wynn and Arquette were charged with first-degree theft.

