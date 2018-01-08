Police investigating damage caused by possible gunshots at Salem Civic Center

Police are investigating damaged windows at the Civic Center in Salem that were possibly caused by gunshots.

Officers responded to the Civic Center at 7 p.m. Saturday. A window in the northwest corner of the building was struck by what appeared to be a bullet from a small-caliber gun.

The bullet did not have enough velocity to penetrate the window, according to police. No suspects were located in the area.

On Monday, employees discovered similar damage to a west-facing window on the main floor of the library.

It is not known when that damage occurred, but it was similar in nature to the damage discovered Saturday night.

Police said the investigation into these incidents has not revealed any known targeting of city employees or ongoing or credible threats against the city.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123.

