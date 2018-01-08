‘Voting Center Express’ opens in Gresham to expand voting services in Multnomah Co.

Multnomah County Elections has opened its new “Voting Center Express” in Gresham.

The Voting Center Express is inside the Multnomah County East Building in downtown Gresham. It is part of Multnomah County Elections’ efforts to expand access to voting services.

Recent data shows the area of Multnomah County with the fastest growing voter registration is east of Interstate 205, according to county workers.

The new Voting Center Express was created to provide a more easily accessible location for more than 165,000 Multnomah County voters who live east of the highway.

At the Voting Center Express, residents can replace lost or damaged ballots, update voter registration information, receive assistance with disability related issues and voters who speak a language other than English can get assistance in their native language.

Elections staff will be available for questions on other elections-related issues, as well.

For more information, go to multco.us/elections/voting-center-express-gresham.

