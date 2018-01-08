Teen boy critically injured in SE Portland apartment fire

A teenage boy sustained life-threatening injuries in an apartment fire in southeast Portland.

Firefighters responded to the 8100 block of Southeast Main Street at around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

By 6:45 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire had grown to two alarms.

A teenage boy was found unconscious and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries described by firefighters as life-threatening. No other details were released about his age or condition.

There were no reports of other injuries in connection with the fire.

At least two units were damaged in the apartment complex.

Firefighters said 13 adults and nine children would likely be displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those people.

Roads were closed in the area, including 82nd Avenue, while crews cleared the scene.

Here’s the scene in SE Portland where firefighters are battling an apartment fire on SE Main off 82nd Ave. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/q5TzJpYrVT — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 9, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

