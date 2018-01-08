Shots fired after witness confronts car prowlers in N. Portland; - KPTV - FOX 12

Shots fired after witness confronts car prowlers in N. Portland; suspects not found

Portland Police Bureau (KPTV file image) Portland Police Bureau (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Shots were fired after a witness confronted a group of car prowlers in north Portland.  

Police responded to North Wall Avenue and Fessenden Street at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

A 911 caller reported several men had attempted to break into a car parked in the area, when a witness confronted them.

Police said the suspects got into a nearby waiting vehicle and drove away. Someone in the vehicle fired a gun.

Officers located evidence of gunfire in the area, but there were no reports of injuries.

No suspects have been located at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333.  

