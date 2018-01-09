Suspect wanted after firing gun during robbery at store in SE Portland

Police are searching for a man who fired a gun during a robbery at a store in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the 9100 block of Southeast Flavel Street at 6:37 p.m. Monday.

An employee at Checkers Market said a man entered the store and demanded money while displaying a handgun.

Police said the suspect fired his gun during the robbery and then left the store.

The suspect is described as a black man, around 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium to stocky build.

Officers checked the area, but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

