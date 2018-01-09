Family continues search for Gresham man missing in Clark County

The family of a missing camper is not giving up after the search for him was suspended.

Gresham man Vadim Mukhin, known as JR, was camping with friends and family near Larch Mountain on Dec. 30 when he walked off to get better cell service and never returned.

For more than a week, his loved ones have been searching but have only found his jeans and jacket.

Now search and rescue is suspended, but Mukhin’s family is continuing on.

On a GoFundMe page set up to support the family during the search, they said they are going to be looking every day starting at 8 a.m. until sunset. They said they won’t stop searching for Mukhin until he is found.

