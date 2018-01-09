SE Portland family's mini golf course missing signature gold lions

A staple for the Montavilla neighborhood lies in one southeast Portland family’s front yard: Twin Pines Country Club.

It’s a free mini golf course – an activity that has been available to the community for more than two years.

When the family came home from vacation Sunday, they were in disbelief. Two of their resident statues were missing.

Donna Pluta said the two stolen gold lions were placed on their signature hole.

They were the only pieces not bolted down because, Pluta said, it took two people to lift them.

“The downside of Portland is that it’s a city, and city things happen and people steal… Hopefully, they’re watching this and feeling really guilty and want to bring them back,” she said.

The family is already planning a replacement piece. They are calling on local artists to help them brainstorm what to do with the empty space.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.