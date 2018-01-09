Multnomah Co. chair makes face-to-face apology to commissioner; employee files complaint

A heated exchange between Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Commissioner Loretta Smith created a controversy in the community.

During a meeting on Dec. 21, Kafoury used an expletive directed at Smith following a disagreement about a procedural policy issue.

Kafoury issued an apology during a meeting last week, but Smith was not there due to calling in sick.

Kafoury and Smith met in person for the first time Sunday since the Dec. 21 meeting and Kafoury made a face-to-face apology.

According to a joint statement released the Multnomah County Commission, “both agreed they are stronger working together.”

As County Commissioners, we are accountable to the public and to one another. Toward that end, we will begin a formal quality improvement process to improve communication. We are committed to putting our energy going forward into the many critical issues facing the county. We know that to accomplish that, we must maintain and vigorously uphold a professional, respectful work environment.

However, a formal complaint was filed by a Multnomah County employee regarding Kafoury and three other commissioners, stating corrective action should apply if they are found in violation of county policy over this situation.

