Police investigating reports of gunfire in NE Portland discover body

Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at Fernhill Park Monday evening.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on the 6000 block of Northeast 37th Avenue at 9:32 p.m.

Officers arrived and located a man on the ground. Emergency medical crews responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail were called out to take over the investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division also responded to assist in the investigation.

Officers did speak to residents in the neighborhood, and investigators said they were hoping to see surveillance footage from some of those residents that may help with this case.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or suspects in this case. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office is expected to perform an autopsy Tuesday.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Scott Broughton by phone at 503-823-3774 or by email at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.

