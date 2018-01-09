On the Go with Joe at the Goodwill online hub

For its 58th year, the Portland Boat Show is back in town Wednesday through Sunday.More >
If you would like to find a few bargains but don’t want to leave the comfort of home, Goodwill may have just what you need.More >
Anyone looking for a way to mix up their workout may find that a new obstacle course training center may be just what they need.More >
A New Year’s diet we can all get behind: healthy ice cream. UpStar Ice Cream just launched in the last two months in Portland and started in Gabby Sanders and Chris Spencer’s apartment with an ice cream maker.More >
A restaurant full of soul in Portland gives back to the community already, but has a big year ahead.More >
A man from Foster reported missing Thursday morning was found safe a few hours after the Linn County's Sheriff Office was called about his unknown whereabouts.More >
The start of 2018 means resolutions, and one of the most popular is to get in shape. For people looking for a good workout, there’s a place to feel the burn in southeast Portland.More >
In southeast Portland, there’s a place that combines two things the city is known for: biking and coffee. And the organization behind the business also supports local youth.More >
The holiday season took over the airwaves for both radio and TV Friday for the live K103 Christmas Show.More >
The team known for mixing basketball and entertainment is coming to Portland.More >
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
A Michigan man will serve a year of probation in connection with a drunken driving crash that killed his two adult daughters.More >
A Beaverton woman is sharing her terrifying story about a walk with her dog that turned deadly.More >
Clackamas County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at the Oregon City Shopping Center Tuesday night.More >
Police say a father stabbed his family's dog to death after it started mauling his one-year-old daughter.More >
A Portland woman says her car tires have been slashed not once but twice, and the suspect was caught on camera.More >
A deadly flu season has hit hard in the Golden State. More patients are being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, some stores have had spot shortages of flu medications, and there have been 27 flu-related deaths reported among patients younger than 65, according to the California Department of Public Health.More >
It's that time of year when New Year's resolutions are at the top of our minds. And for many, the focus is on fitness.More >
A Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman said the signs were posted at the request of Portland Fire & Rescue.More >
