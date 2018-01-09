On the Go with Joe at the Goodwill online hub

If you would like to find a few bargains but don’t want to leave the comfort of home, Goodwill may have just what you need.

Thousands of items are processed through the Goodwill Industries hub in Hillsboro, where they select the best items to be sold online.

Joe V. stopped by the hub to see some of the great items that came in at the end of the year that shoppers can now find on Goodwill’s online storefronts.

Behind the scenes at local @GoodwillIntl sorting through 1000s of items on https://t.co/TX7lByRR9s & https://t.co/pyhET4ot70 Find out why now is a great time to find cyber deals on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gbGfpWhU5N — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) January 9, 2018

To find these deals, head to ShopGoodwill.com and GoodwillBooks.com.

