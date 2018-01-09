On the Go with Joe at the Goodwill online hub - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Goodwill online hub

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

If you would like to find a few bargains but don’t want to leave the comfort of home, Goodwill may have just what you need.

Thousands of items are processed through the Goodwill Industries hub in Hillsboro, where they select the best items to be sold online.

Joe V. stopped by the hub to see some of the great items that came in at the end of the year that shoppers can now find on Goodwill’s online storefronts.

To find these deals, head to ShopGoodwill.com and GoodwillBooks.com.

