Deputies: Missing teen home with family in Vancouver

An 18-year-old mentally ill man is safe with his family in Vancouver.

Austin Michael Timpe was reported missing after his family said he was checked into Skagit Valley Hospital Health Center and released on Jan. 2 against their wishes.

Timpe was considered endangered and his mother told FOX he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The sheriff’s office confirmed his safe status Tuesday morning.

#GoodNews For those of you that have been following the report of missing/endangered, Austin Michael Timpe, of Vancouver, WA. he has been safely reunited with family. - Sgt. Fred Neiman — Clark Co Wa. Sheriff (@ClarkCoSheriff) January 9, 2018

Timpe's mother posted about her son Monday evening.

No other details about Timpe’s homecoming were released by law enforcement.

