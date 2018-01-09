Deputies: Missing teen home with family in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Missing teen home with family in Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

An 18-year-old mentally ill man is safe with his family in Vancouver.

Austin Michael Timpe was reported missing after his family said he was checked into Skagit Valley Hospital Health Center and released on Jan. 2 against their wishes.

Timpe was considered endangered and his mother told FOX he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. 

The sheriff’s office confirmed his safe status Tuesday morning.

Timpe's mother posted about her son Monday evening.

No other details about Timpe’s homecoming were released by law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

