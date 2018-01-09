Portland police arrest hit and run suspect, learn he’s wanted for murder in Louisiana

Police say a suspect they arrested in a case of hit and run in Portland over the weekend is also suspected in a triple murder case in another state.

Deaundrey Cole, 34, was Sunday evening after officers responded to the scene at Southeast 57th Avenue and Foster Road where a woman had called 911 saying she had been involved in a hit and run and that the other driver had displayed a gun.

The woman told officers that she and two friends were going out to a bar and that Cole was going to join them. The woman said she and Cole began arguing over where to go and that Cole hit her vehicle.

The woman described Cole’s vehicle as a White Nissan Pathfinder, and officers found that vehicle in a nearby parking lot, where Cole was seen leaving the SUV. Officers took him into custody, and a search of the SUV uncovered a BB gun and a 9 MM round.

When officers took him into custody he told them his name was Demetrius Jenkins and provided a driver’s license and birth certificate with that name.

The woman told officers, though, that he was wanted in Louisiana. The officers then ran his fingerprints and confirmed his real identity.

Cole was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of coercion, harassment, hit and run, identity theft and given false information to an officer.

Officials in Louisiana say that Cole is accused of killing three people on Mother’s Day last year when they tried to take money and drugs from Cole but died in a shootout.

