Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Jan. 9

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Calling all dancers and choreographers - the Beaverton Arts program is seeking performers for a show called "Ten Tiny Dances - 2018." The free public event features a variety of dancers from modern contemporary and traditional forms performing on a four by four stage. The deadline to apply is April 2 and the performances are July 14. For more information, visit BeavertonOregon.gov.

