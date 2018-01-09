Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Jan. 9 - KPTV - FOX 12


Calling all dancers and choreographers - the Beaverton Arts program is seeking performers for a show called "Ten Tiny Dances -  2018." The free public event features a variety of dancers from modern contemporary and traditional forms performing on a four by four stage. The deadline to apply is April 2 and the performances are July 14. For more information, visit BeavertonOregon.gov.

