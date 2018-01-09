Angela Bassett talks to MORE about '9-1-1' and 'Black Panther'

Oscar-nominee Angela Bassett is having a busy start to 2018.

The actress, perhaps best known for her Academy Award-nominated performance as Tina Turner in "What's Love Got to Do with It," has been seen in many varied roles lately, from multiple characters on "American Horror Story" to guest spots on shows like "Master of None."

Bassett recently started her new role as police officer Athena Grant on FOX's "9-1-1," a new drama that tells the stories of first responders.

Next month she joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Black Panther" playing the mother to the titular hero and king of the fictional African country of Wakanda.

Her blockbuster roles keep coming, too. Bassett will reprise her "Black Panther" role the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War," then join Tom Cruise in the latest entry in the "Mission Impossible" franchise.

You can catch "9-1-1" Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX 12.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.