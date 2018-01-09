Police: Armed man robs SE Portland market, leaves scene on bike - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Armed man robs SE Portland market, leaves scene on bike

A suspect armed with a gun robbed a market in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood Tuesday morning and now police are searching for him.

At 9:51 a.m., officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the K.S. Food Mart, located at 15231 Southeast Division Street.

When police arrived in the area, they contacted the 911 caller.

The caller told officers that a suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. He left the market without incident with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 40s who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 to 200 pounds. During the robbery, he was wearing a leather jacket and gray pants.

He was seen leaving the market on a silver mountain bike with straight handle bars.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact Robbery Detail Sergeant Joe Santos at 503-823-0405 or Joseph.Santos@portlandoregon.gov. 

Police said no one was injured in the incident. 

