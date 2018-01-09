Police searching for suspect in Hillsboro shop robbery

The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a robbery at a local convenience store.

Officers said a man robbed the Plaid Pantry located at 101 NE 43rd Ave on December 31. Investigators said he was armed and stole money from the register, Marlboro Red cigarettes and two ice cream bars.

The suspect is described as a white man standing 5 feet 5 inches tall. He can be seen in security images wearing a black jacket with a Raiders shirt and a black hat.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6261.

