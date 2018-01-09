Oregon Boy Scouts leader sentenced to 23 years in prison on sex abuse charges

A Boy Scouts leader was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison after pleading no contest to sex abuse charges.

Douglas James Young Jr., 47, was arrested in March 2017 after the Lebanon Police Department received a report that he had inappropriate contact with a minor.

During the course of the investigation, police said additional victims were contacted and interviewed. Those victims are now adults.

Young was an active leader with the Boy Scouts of America at the time of his arrest, according to investigators, but police said there was no information that the crimes took place during events affiliated with the Boy Scouts.

Lebanon police said officers had prior contact with Young over the last 12 years, including two instances of sex abuse allegations, but no charges were previously filed against him in those cases.

Young pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges of first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse, first-degree attempted sex abuse, third-degree attempted sex abuse and attempted use of a child in a sexual display.

Young was sentenced to 23 1/2 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.