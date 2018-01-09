Deputies: ‘Ride-Share Bandit’ wanted for Oregon bank robbery arrested in Texas

"Ride-Share Bandit" suspect, Deante Von Gibson (On left, photo released by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. On right, Oregon driver's license photo)

A wanted Oregon suspect who used a ride-sharing driver to commit a bank robbery and then leave the scene was arrested in Texas, according to deputies.

Deante Von Gibson was arrested Dec. 28 in Fort Bend County, Texas, and is awaiting extradition back to Clackamas County.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a suspect they dubbed the “Ride-Share Bandit” in September 2017.

Investigators said Gibson approached a driver who works for Uber and Lyft in downtown Portland and said he didn’t have either app, but was willing to pay the driver cash for a ride.

The driver took Gibson to an Umpqua Bank in Wilsonville, where investigators said Gibson used a demand note to rob the bank.

The suspect left the scene in the same vehicle and was dropped off in northwest Portland.

Investigators said the driver was not a suspect and was unaware a crime had been committed. The driver told detectives the suspect was calm and did not act in a way to cause alarm.

The Fort Bend County Constable’s Office reported Gibson was caught after a traffic stop on Dec. 28, 2017. A deputy stopped Gibson’s vehicle for a traffic violation and learned he was wanted by the FBI for the bank robbery in Oregon.

