Vancouver officials deal blow to proposed oil terminal

The port of Vancouver's Board of Commissioners has voted unanimously to put an end date on a rolling lease that Vancouver Energy needs for an oil terminal.

The Columbian reports Tuesday that the company must provide all necessary paperwork by March 31 or the lease will be terminated.

A key state energy council recommended in November that Gov. Jay Inslee reject the project, so Vancouver Energy will be hard-pressed to meet the deadline.

Inslee has until the end of February to decide the fate of the largest rail-to-marine oil terminal in the U.S.

The joint venture of Tesoro Corporation and Savage Companies would receive about 360,000 barrels of crude oil a day by trains at the port of Vancouver.

The lease had automatically renewed every three months until Tuesday's action.

