Sheriff: Naval recruiter from Beaverton arrested for sex abuse of student in Clackamas Co.

A naval recruiter from Beaverton was arrested on charges including luring a minor and second-degree sex abuse involving a student, according to deputies.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Team detectives arrested Sean William Kelly, 27, on Monday.

Investigators said the victim is a student who met Kelly through his role as a naval recruiter.

Kelly if also facing charges of third-degree sex abuse and sexual delinquency of a minor. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail with bail set at $75,000.

No other details were released Tuesday about the investigation.

Detectives said they are not ruling out the possibility of additional victims. Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 17-15690.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.