Police: Wanted man claiming to sell magazines door-to-door in Portland area

Police have identified a suspect accused of carrying out a scam that involves an emotional sales pitch and a fraudulent offer of magazines.

The Portland Police Bureau’s White Collar Crime Detail is investigating two similar reports from this month and October 2017.

In both cases, a man in a white dress shirt and tie claiming to be a door-to-door magazine salesman shares a story of personal hardship and a desire to complete a medical assistant degree.

After building rapport with the potential buyers, the suspect presents documents titled, “P.S. Circulation L.L.C.” with a money-back guarantee.

Police said the suspect encourages the victims to order magazines and have them shipped to nearby and well-known nonprofit organizations. The suspect then has the victims make their checks payable to him.

Detectives identified the suspect in this case as 24-year-old Lonnell Lasso. Surveillance images of Lasso were released Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Lasso, this investigation or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Cheryl Waddell at 503-823-0697 or Cheryl.Waddell@portlandoregon.gov.

Police reported that P.S. Circulation L.L.C. has a permanent injunction by the Oregon Department of Justice. The injunction prohibits P.S. Circulation L.L.C. from performing business activities in the state of Oregon.

For more information on scams, go to doj.state.or.us.

