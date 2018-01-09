Star in stripes: Legendary Salem referee Millard Bates

Referees and officials of sports usually take on a barrage of verbal abuse in their time making calls, but it's hard not to smile and laugh along with Millard Bates, a living legend in the Salem-area.

Anyone who has played basketball in the Salem-area for any part of the past six-plus decades, chances are highly likely that Bates has been an official during one of their games.

"I don't use computers because I wasn't raised in the computer age, but my daughter is on Facebook and everything, and people wrote in, 'Is he still refereeing?'" said Bates.

Like and share, old technology is still reliable.

"He moves better than guys I think half his age," said Bruce Bell, fellow referee and Bates' on-court partner.

Bates is 87-years old and is now in his 66th winter on the whistle, of which he has many.

"I have one inside here, under my shirt, and I also have one inside my bag," Bates said.

Have whistles, will travel. Bates puts on a doozy of a show during about a dozen games per week.

"A lot of grandmas and grandpas like my style," said Bates.

Having worked countless college and high school games, the style-points show these days mostly for middle school boys and girls hoops.

"I wish everyone enjoyed refereeing as much as I do," said Bates. "Some of them are too serious."

Bates has been loosening up his on-court partner, Bell, for the past 14-years.

"I am the second man, like Dean Martin or Jerry Lewis," said Bell.

And Bates isn't calling in sick with the sniffles.

"I fell hard on my knee but I did three games. It's warmed up now, it's fine," said Bates.

"Old school. He arrives a half-four early, he stays later, he talks with everybody," said Bell.

Every time out is an opportunity for Bates to mingle.

"He does it in a way that allows parents to not only feel like they are observing their kids but feel like they are part of the process too," said Bell.

"Some people are too sober," said Bates. "I know life's not good for some people but it's not that bad."

Winning the crowd over with class from the Class of 1948 graduate of then Aumsville High School.

An A+ referee, Bates was one of 10 children who grew up on a 60-acre farm nine miles east of Salem that his parents purchased before The Great Depression.

"Father, one of his favorite phrase was, 'You are always happy when you are working.' I am one result," said Bates.



Bates is always churning even in the offseason, either walking, jogging, or tilling his vegetable garden.

That work ethic has always been there for the former math teacher.

"I taught school and Monday morning, the kids came in half-dead, you know what television does and everything," said Bate. "I said, 'loosen up, it's Monday but we're OK. The day will go fast. Try to enjoy yourself.'"

He practices what he preaches in reaching hundreds of kids every season with no call of stopping.

"I'm not as long as I feel good. I am very blessed," said Bates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.