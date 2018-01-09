Police ID 25-year-old man found dead at NE Portland park; tips, surveillance sought

Police have identified the 25-year-old man found dead at a northeast Portland park on Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at Fernhill Park on the 6000 block of Northeast 37th Avenue at 9:32 p.m.

Cody B. Oller of Portland was found on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined he died of a gunshot injury.

No other details were immediately released about the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video that might show people or vehicles traveling through the area near Fernhill Park on Monday night to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved homicide and tipsters can remain anonymous.

