People in SW Portland neighborhood dealing with new ‘no parking’ signs

People in one southwest Portland neighborhood are upset about new “no parking” signs.

The signs went up in an older area of the city on Southwest Gerald Street, right near a tricky turn.

Helen Townes told FOX 12 it can be tight for trucks and large vehicles, but several nearby houses don’t have garages or even driveways, leaving the street as their only parking option.

Townes said they did not receive a warning notice from the city about the change and only received a letter after the signs were posted.

Townes said people now have to park a few blocks away to access the homes in the area.

“I just want to see if there’s some way we can compromise. We’ve coexisted since the 1920s, so maybe we can coexist a few more years,” she said.

A Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman said the signs were posted at the request of Portland Fire & Rescue. PBOT only considers posting “no parking” signs on both sides of a street when that street is less than 18 feet wide. Gerald Street, in this case, meets that criteria.

FOX 12 reached out to Portland Fire & Rescue about this situation, but did not hear back Tuesday.

