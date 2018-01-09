Beaverton woman donates thousands of socks to hospitalized children

A Beaverton woman is making it her mission to bring smiles and warm feet to children in need.

Andie Proskus has a neuromuscular disease that has kept her in the hospital for much of her life. During that time, she says she was given a pair of bright socks that brought a smile to her face and knew she had to pass along that feeling to others.

With the help of her friends and area schools, she's been collecting socks for hospitalized children.

Proskus says their reaction makes all the hard work worth it.

"Kids and their families feel good, and seeing the smiles that they bring are really heartwarming," said Proskus.

Proskus has been doing this for four years now. She says she collected 140 pairs of socks the first year.

This year, she collected up to 8,000 pairs.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.