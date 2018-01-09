City of Vancouver approves purchase of new location for homeless day center

The city of Vancouver is moving its homeless day center to a new location.

The City Council approved the purchase of a 25,000-square-foot building at 2018 Grand Boulevard for $4.3 million on Monday. The new homeless center will use 5,000 square feet.

The current day shelter in west Vancouver is around 1,000 square feet.

The new location is in a vacant building, but by the spring, the city will have it open and serving as many as 74 people, with an expected average of around 50 people.

The facility will include showers, laundry and bathrooms, as well as assistance to connect people with housing and other services. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but people won’t be allowed to stay overnight.

That concerns some neighbors, who say homelessness is already a problem in the area.

“The police commander said there’s going to be a 24/7 officer on site and the place is going to be locked up with a fence around it at night. That’s great. But who’s going to lock – who’s going to put fences around our property, to keep them out of our property, to keep our property safe?” said neighbor Alton Jones.

City workers said they are listening to the concerns of residents.

“We are not doing this project to make any harder, the neighborhood any harder to live in. We’re going to try to mitigate any of the concerns and impacts on that neighborhood. And if you have to have a homeless shelter, or homeless services, if the city is the manager of it, you at least know what to expect,” said Peggy Sheehan with the city of Vancouver.

The day center will only be using around 5,000 square feet of the building. In the future, the city hopes to secure funding to use the rest of the space as a shelter or office space for service providers.

