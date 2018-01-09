Stolen vehicle investigation turns into shots fired call in Oregon City, suspect arrested

Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that happened at the Oregon City Shopping Center Tuesday night.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, a stolen vehicle investigation turned into a shots fired call at the shopping center, located at 1900 McLoughlin Boulevard.

Oregon City Police Department said a patrolling officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in front of Shari's. As the officer was getting ready to contact the man and woman inside the vehicle, dispatch said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Canby.

As other officers were arriving to the scene, the man associated with the stolen vehicle took off running. Officers pursued the suspect on foot.

Police said during the foot pursuit, a Clackamas County deputy arrived to the scene to assist and that's when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the deputy, striking his vehicle. The deputy was not injured.

Suspect shot at our deputy, striking our vehicle. pic.twitter.com/PGtWwjJ6AC — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) January 10, 2018

Witnesses told FOX 12 they heard five to six shots.

“We were eating a hamburger. Just sitting there and all of a sudden we see this guy running by wearing this hoodie, and next thing I know this woman that is four seats up from me hollers, 'He’s got a gun' and then we hear shooting," said one witness.

Witnesses tell me they heard 5 or 6 shots. pic.twitter.com/Nmmsh1vndT — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) January 10, 2018

Police said no shots were fired by any officers and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspects name has not yet been released.

The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the Oregon City Police Detectives are investigating the incident. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and the woman that was with the suspect.

The public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

