Caught on camera: Portland woman's tires slashed twice in three

Caught on camera: Portland woman's tires slashed twice in three days

Courtesy: Christina Rodriguez Courtesy: Christina Rodriguez
Courtesy: Christina Rodriguez Courtesy: Christina Rodriguez
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Portland woman says her car tires have been slashed not once but twice, and the suspect was caught on camera.

The owner, Christina Rodriguez, provided FOX 12 with security footage from her home in the 1900 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. The video shows a man walk right up to both of her vehicles and puncture a back tire on each one before running away.

The first incident happened between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Rodriguez says after she took them to get fixed on Monday, she woke up Tuesday morning to find it happened again.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Portland police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

