On the Go with Joe at Portland Boat Show

For its 58th year, the Portland Boat Show is back in town Wednesday through Sunday.

The event at the Expo Center is fun for nautical fans of all ages and includes more than 40 top boat dealers.

The Portland Boat Show is the largest show of its kind in Oregon and features an impressive boat ready for a long adventure: Emerson.

It’s called the “the world’s most advanced rowboat” and soon it will be rowed from Neah Bay, Washington to Australia. The whole journey will cover a distance of more than 7,000 miles.

In addition to boats and other water recreation products on sale and on display, the Portland Boat Show is doing its part to help water safety. Boxes at the show for the “Save a Life — Recycle Life Jackets” program with the Nautical Safety Foundation will be out for life jacket donations.

For more information on the Portland Boat Show, visit its webpage.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.