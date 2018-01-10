Oregon City Police: Suspect who shot at Clackamas Co. deputy identified

A 31-year-old man accused of shooting at a Clackamas County deputy Tuesday night at the Oregon City Shopping Center was identified by police Wednesday morning.

Oregon City Police named James Randall Paquin as the man who ran from officers during a stolen vehicle investigation at the shopping center Shari’s.

A CCSO deputy responded to assist at the scene and police said Paquin fired a gun at the deputy, striking the deputy’s car.

Paquin was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and is also being held on a parole violation out of Lane County.

Paquin has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2004.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to arraigned at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

