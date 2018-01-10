Suspect in Hockinson Christmas Eve break-in and house fire faces judge

Two men connected with a Christmas Eve break-in and house fire that cost a Hockinson family its home went in front of a Clark County judge Wednesday.

Joshua Roland faces seven charges, including first-degree burglary and first-degree arson, after police say he a Daniel Cronin broke into a home, stealing over $5,000 in electronics and other property, including two guns, then setting the house on fire to cover up the theft.

Roland was arrested last week at the Embassy Suites in northeast Portland, while police are still searching for Cronin, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Court documents revealed that investigators learned that the fire had been set to cover blood evidence left in the house after Roland cut himself during the break-in.

Roland’s brother Michael Roland was also in court Wednesday on a charge of rendering criminal assistance.

According to court documents, investigators said Michael Roland gave his brother cash and a Washington ID, which Joshua Roland used to get the hotel room where he was eventually captured by police.

Detectives also told FOX 12 that the vehicle seen in security video from the night of the break-in and fire, a red Honda, has been found. The detectives are also investigating if Joshua Roland and Cronin may be linked to additional crimes in the area.

Anyone with information on the location of Daniel Cronin or this case is asked to call Detective Kennison at 360-989-7803.

