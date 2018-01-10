Reclaim your paper with Vicki Norris - KPTV - FOX 12


Reclaim your paper with Vicki Norris

Don't get buried by all the paper in your life, MORE's organizing expert Vicki Norris is here to help.

With paper organization, Vicki says every household should follow the 3 P's: processing, projects and permanent. 

The trio of tips can help you get through the papers that need your immediate attention to the ones that you should keep for life. 

Vicki has excellent tips on how to best utilize the space in your life. Learn her advice at RestoringOrder.com.

