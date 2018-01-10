Matthew Rhys talks to MORE about 'The Post'

Actor Matthew Rhys stars with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in the critically-acclaimed film "The Post," which tells the real story of how journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times published the Pentagon Papers.

Matthew plays Daniel Ellsberg, who famously made several sets of photocopies of the Pentagon Papers.

Matthew told MORE about how he collaborated with Daniel on the role. He also spoke about some of his other recent work, including "The Americans" on FX.

"The Post," directed by Steven Speilberg, is in theaters now.

