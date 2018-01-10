Local women of color aim to help others enjoy safe and fun travel

Traveling can come with obstacles: navigation, language barriers and more.

But for people of color, especially women, there can be additional challenges.

On She Goes is a digital resource for women of color who travel, with the contributing team based out of Portland.

MORE's Molly Riehl spoke with some of the content creators about their mission of helping women of color have smooth vacations.

With tips in videos, podcasts and articles, On She Goes is an online hub of knowledge.

Learn more at OnSheGoes.com.

