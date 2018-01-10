Two men sentenced in connection with shooting of teen in Kelso

Two men have been sentenced to prison in connection with the shooting of a teen in Kelso.

Harley Dakota Hanson, 18, Charles Nick Mallis, 21, and Craig Steven Henry Christy, 25, were arrested in September 2017.

Investigators said they were involved in a shooting that injured a 17-year-old victim on the 500 block of Lincoln Street. The teen survived the shooting.

Harley Dakota Hanson, 18, pleaded guilty last month to charges of first-degree attempted assault and rendering criminal assistance. He was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Mallis pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 to charges of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was then sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Christy pleaded guilty last month to charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault with a firearm, harassment and rendering criminal assistance. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Police did not release details about the investigation, but officers said the victim knew the suspects.

