Reward offered in shooting of man found dead in crashed SUV in SE Portland

A reward is being offered in the shooting of a man found dead in a crashed SUV in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and crash near Southeast 157th Avenue and Stark Street at 11:03 p.m. Nov. 28, 2017.

Multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunfire.

A white SUV that had crashed was found at the scene. Kacey Adam Platt, 33, was inside the SUV suffering from injuries initially described as traumatic. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Platt died of a gunshot wound.

Officers and K-9 teams searched the area, but no suspects were located.

No other details were released about the investigation, but officers said at the time of the shooting there was not believed to be an immediate danger to the public’s safety in connection with this case.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers of Oregon offered a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

