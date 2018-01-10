Police seek owner of unique urn with remains inside donated to Goodwill in Vancouver

A unique urn with remains inside was donated to a Goodwill store in Vancouver.

An employee going through donations located the urn Sunday at the Goodwill location on the 6400 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.

It was determined the box with “MM – Michelle Miller” on the front was used to hold cremated human remains. Police said the box was checked and remains were found inside.

The Vancouver Police Department is hoping to contact anyone who is associated with the urn so it can be turned over to family members. Officers believe the item was likely inadvertently donated to Goodwill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7404.

