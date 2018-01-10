Vancouver teen voyeurism suspect now facing hacking, cyberstalking charges

A Vancouver teen already facing voyeurism charges is in even more trouble for allegedly hacking several girls’ social media accounts and demanding nude photos.

The case involves students at Union High School in Camas. Court records state a female student told the school resource officer last fall that someone hacked her Snapchat account and accessed private, nude pictures.

Vancouver police got a warrant and searched the teen boy’s devices, finding several upskirt videos taken at Union High School without the victims’ knowledge.

The teen was charged with 15 counts of voyeurism in September, and now investigators claim he hacked several girls’ social media accounts, posing as a female friend to gain their trust and steal their passwords.

According to newly released court documents, the teen then threatened and blackmailed several girls, demanding “booty pics” and passing around topless photos of them.

The documents even noted that the teen told one victim he’d “send her pictures to the world” if she didn’t cooperate. Officials said he did share topless photos of at least one girl on Snapchat.

The teen will be arraigned in a couple weeks and faces nearly 300 counts of first-degree computer trespass and nearly 350 counts of first-degree criminal impersonation, along with multiple counts of extortion, cyberstalking and possession of sexually explicit depictions of minors.

Union student Avery Threlkeld said it’s no secret to the student of what the teen is being accused. She said she knows some of the people involved and stepped away from social media for a while after these incidents.

“Everybody knew everything because things have a way of getting around,” she told FOX 12. “I was kind of involved with it, but not really, so I just didn’t want to deal with people, the things they were saying about everybody else.”

While this case hits close to home, Threlkeld said girls everywhere face the same threat.

“Stuff like that happens all over the world,” she said. “It was just this one case that was actually found out because it happened to someone that really wanted to get that person exposed.”

An Evergreen School District spokeswoman told FOX 12 she can’t comment on the case because it’s a police matter but noted the district does provide support for any student dealing with cyberstalking or bullying.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.