Man charged with shooting at Clackamas Co. deputy outside shopping center appears in court

James Paquin in court Wednesday on right. On left, a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was hit by gunfire outside the Oregon City Shopping Center. (KPTV/Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

The man charged with shooting at a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Oregon City on Tuesday night made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

James Paquin’s appearance only lasted a few minutes on charges of attempted aggravated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and a parole violation out of Lane County.

Investigators said Paquin was in a stolen car at the Oregon City Shopping Center on Tuesday night, but when a deputy tried approaching him, Paquin started running. Paquin, 31, is then accused of pulling out a handgun and firing at deputies.

One of the shots hit Sgt. Tony Killinger’s patrol car window.

The 17-year-veteran of the force and member of the SWAT team was not hurt.

Paquin was arrested at the scene. Investigators spoke with a woman who was also in the car, but she was not arrested.

A woman in court Wednesday who identified herself at Paquin’s fiancee told FOX 12 that Paquin never meant to hurt anyone.

Court records show Paquin has a lengthy criminal history including robbery, burglary, assault and attempting to elude police.

His bail was set at $500,000.

