Wanted: Suspects steal 400-pound ramp from business in NE Portland

A small business has been hit hard by crime since moving to its northeast Portland location, but the owners of East Side Van and Storage were shocked by the latest heist.

Someone stole a 400-pound aluminum ramp from their business on Northeast Airport Way.

Michael Northern, operations manager for the company, said they relocated to their current location about eight months ago.

“We’ve been dealing with all the homeless people around here that are just kind of parked right around here in the zombie trailers, just breaking in, stealing fuel, getting inside trucks,” Northern said.

Surveillance cameras were installed and captured the latest crime Monday night.

The suspect hauled away a large ramp used for getting up into the warehouse. While it might not seem like a practical item to steal, Northern said it could fetch plenty of money at a scrap yard.

“Hopefully these guys get caught,” Northern said, “… and tell their buddies so they don’t come back.”

East Side Van and Storage hired a security guard and employees have reported all the crimes to police, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

