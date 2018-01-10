Police: Man arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle in Clackamas Co.

Stolen vehicle that the suspect was driving during the pursuit. (Courtesy: Oregon State Police)

Two people were detained, one of whom was arrested, Wednesday afternoon after a short pursuit in Clackamas County.

Oregon State Police said at 3:50 p.m., an Oregon City Police Department officer attempted to stop a black 2017 Audi SUV for not stopping at a red light and switched license plate. The driver of the Audi, Robert Joseph Young, 29, of Milwaukie, attempted to elude the officer going northbound on Highway 99E in Gladstone.

Police said Young sideswiped a white pickup during the pursuit. At the intersection of Abernethy Lane and Portland Avenue, Young made a U-turn and then struck an Oregon City officer's patrol vehicle. The officer was not injured.

Young and his passenger, Michelle Renee Crane, 36, of Clackamas, abandoned the Audi at Southeast Roethe Road and Southeast Oakhurst Court. They were detained in the 5600 block of Byron Drive, according to police.

Young was arrested for attempting to elude, unauthorized use motor vehicle, and fail to perform duties of driver-property. Crane was released at the scene.

Police said the Audi was a reported stolen vehicle out of Wilsonville.

Oregon City Police Department was assisted by Oregon State Police, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Gladstone Police Department.

Young is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Thursday.

